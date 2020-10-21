Post News
News at a Glance
#LekkiMassacre: Despite Video Evidence, , Sanwo-olu Says no Death Was Recorded in Last Night Shooting
Yawnaija
- Despite multiple multimedia evidence, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu has said no life was lost at Tuesday evening’s shooting at the Lekki toll gate.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kayode Oyero Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says no death was recorded in Tuesday night attack in the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos State.The governor made this known in a live b...
The News Guru:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says no death was recorded in Tuesday night attack in the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos State. The governor made this known in a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, saying two critically wounded victims had ...
The Street Journal:
No one was killed in the shootings of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday night, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1No fatalities were recorded but at least 25 people were wounded in a shooting on protesters who defied a curfew in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Wednesday. NewsWireNGR monitored live from Instagram steams as the ...
The Will:
LS, October 21, (THEWILL) – Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday said no death was recorded when soldiers shot multiple rounds on Tuesday night to disperse defiant protesters from the Lekki Toll Gate. The protesters under the #EndSARS ...
Online Nigeria:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has apologised for the shooting of #EndSARS protesters yesterday. He condemned the attack by security forces on Tuesday evening in Lekki toll plaza.
1st for Credible News:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that no lives were lost in the Lekki massacre recorded yesterday, Tuesday October 20, 2020. Sanwo-Olu stated this in a state-wide broadcast on Wednesday. The governor, who appealed for calm in the ...
Authentic Nigeria:
Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has apologised to the youths, reiterating their anger was justified. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the attack on #ENDSARS protesters by security forces on Tuesday evening in Lekki toll plaza.
Dee Reporters:
Despite video and pictorial evidences, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said no death was recorded in the shootings carried out by the Nigerian military on peaceful protesters at Lekki toll Gate on Tuesday evening.
The New Diplomat:
…Inaugurates 5-man Committee To probe Soldiers’ Shooting By Gbenga Abulude (Politics and General Desk) Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The Bridge News:
Lagos state government has suspended all activities in the state following the violent attacks that has characterized the #Endsars protests in the state.
Tori News:
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has claimed that there was no fatality recorded.
More Picks
1
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET -
Abuja Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
9
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody -
Star News,
8 hours ago
10
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
