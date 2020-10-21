Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#LekkiMassacre: Despite Video Evidence, , Sanwo-olu Says no Death Was Recorded in Last Night Shooting
News photo Yawnaija  - Despite multiple multimedia evidence, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu has said no life was lost at Tuesday evening’s shooting at the Lekki toll gate.

2 hours ago
No death recorded in Lekki shootings —Sanwo-Olu The Punch:
Kayode Oyero Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says no death was recorded in Tuesday night attack in the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos State.The governor made this known in a live b...
#EndSARS: No death recorded in Lekki shootings —Sanwo-Olu The News Guru:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says no death was recorded in Tuesday night attack in the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos State. The governor made this known in a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, saying two critically wounded victims had ...
EndSARS: No Life Was Lost in the Lekki Shootings – Sanwo-Olu The Street Journal:
No one was killed in the shootings of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday night, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated.
Despite video evidence, Lagos Governor says “No fatality in lekki shooting” #EndSARS News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1No fatalities were recorded but at least 25 people were wounded in a shooting on protesters who defied a curfew in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Wednesday. NewsWireNGR monitored live from Instagram steams as the ...
#EndSARS: No Fatality From Lekki Toll Shooting – Sanwo-Olu The Will:
LS, October 21, (THEWILL) – Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday said no death was recorded when soldiers shot multiple rounds on Tuesday night to disperse defiant protesters from the Lekki Toll Gate. The protesters under the #EndSARS ...
Sanwo-Olu Apologises After Soldiers Shot Lekki Protesters, Condemns Attack Online Nigeria:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has apologised for the shooting of #EndSARS protesters yesterday. He condemned the attack by security forces on Tuesday evening in Lekki toll plaza.
Lekki Massacre: Sanwo-Olu says no casualty recorded 1st for Credible News:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that no lives were lost in the Lekki massacre recorded yesterday, Tuesday October 20, 2020. Sanwo-Olu stated this in a state-wide broadcast on Wednesday. The governor, who appealed for calm in the ...
Sanwo-Olu apologises over Lekki Massacre Authentic Nigeria:
Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has apologised to the youths, reiterating their anger was justified. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the attack on #ENDSARS protesters by security forces on Tuesday evening in Lekki toll plaza.
No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Sanwo-Olu claims despite video evidence Dee Reporters:
Despite video and pictorial evidences, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said no death was recorded in the shootings carried out by the Nigerian military on peaceful protesters at Lekki toll Gate on Tuesday evening.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Silent On Lekki Killings, Apologises Over Shootings Of Protesters The New Diplomat:
…Inaugurates 5-man Committee To probe Soldiers’ Shooting By Gbenga Abulude (Politics and General Desk) Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Suspends All Activities In The State, Says No Life Lost In Lekki Shooting The Bridge News:
Lagos state government has suspended all activities in the state following the violent attacks that has characterized the #Endsars protests in the state.
Lekki Massacre: "There Was No Causality At Lekki Toll Gate" -Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Tori News:
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has claimed that there was no fatality recorded.


