LORD !!!: Man gives chilling account of how he survived gunshot attack at the Lekki tollgate (video)
News photo Salone  - What do you guys got to say about this'.. Well a certain Nigerian man who gave his name as Ayoola has shared the chilling story of how he survived Tuesday night, October 20, attack at the Lekki tollgate.

7 hours ago
Man gives chilling account of how he survived gunshot attack at the Lekki tollgate (video)
A Nigerian man who gave his name as Ayoola has shared the chilling story of how he survived Tuesday night, October 20, attack at the Lekki tollgate.
