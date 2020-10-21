Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Soldiers evacuate Oba of Lagos as angry youth vandalise palace
Premium Times
- Mr Akiolu, a retired senior police officer, is a staunch supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Eniola AkinkuotuThugs on Wednesday stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and carting away several artefacts.In a video which has...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
An angry mob attacked the palace of the Oba of Lagos and carted away personal belongings including his staff of office. Watch the videos from the scene below.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Angry youths have taken to the street of Lagos as they continue to express their grievances by attacking the Oba of Lagos’s Palace at Lagos Island burning it down in reaction to the Nigerian military killing young peaceful protesters.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Thugs on Wednesday stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and carting away several artefacts.
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Palace attack: Soldiers rescue Oba of Lagos, LTV, MiTV off [Video] The Oba of Lagos palace has been attacked. The palatial residence located on the Island was on Wednesday ransacked by an irate mob.
Western Post News:
A team of armed soldiers on Wednesday morning rescued the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, from angry protesting youth who reportedly invaded the palace and attempted to burn it down.
Global Village Extra:
By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – A team of armed soldiers on Wednesday morning rescued the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, from angry protesting youth who reportedly invaded the palace and attempted to burn it down. Confirming the development to...
Gist Lovers:
Thugs has stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, destroying vehicles and carting away several artifacts.
Talk Glitz:
Thugs on Wednesday stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and carting away several artefacts.
