#EndSARS: Soldiers evacuate Oba of Lagos as angry youth vandalise palace
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Akiolu, a retired senior police officer, is a staunch supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

12 hours ago
Thugs takeover Oba of Lagos’ palace, steal staff of office The Punch:
Eniola AkinkuotuThugs on Wednesday stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and carting away several artefacts.In a video which has...
