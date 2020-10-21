Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana President, Akuffo Addo under fire For Holding Memorial Service For George Floyd But Quiet Amidst The Killings In Nigeria
News photo Edujandon  - Musician cum politician Kwame A-Plus has lambasted President Akuffo Addo for being quiet amidst the killings in Nigeria but held a memorial service for George Floyd. According to him, Ghanaian leaders championed black lives matters when American police ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has also reacted to the Lekki tollgate shooting that occurred on Tuesday, October 20.
Pressure mounts on ECOWAS Chair, Akufo-Addo to speak on violence in Nigeria National Accord:
Pressure is mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out on the ongoing #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests after force was reportedly used against [...]
“I Have Spoken To President Buhari”- Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo Tells Nigerians Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has finally revealed that he has spoken to President Buhari, who is committed to seeing to…
Ghanian President, Akufo-Addo finally speaks on happenings in Nigeria Wotzup NG:
President Akufo-Addo has called for calm in Nigeria in the wake of protests against police brutality in the country. In a series of Twitter posts, he said he has already spoken to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the processes of reform.


