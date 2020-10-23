Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Angry mob reject Nigerian army officer's money after stopping them from passing in Gbagada (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.In the video shared online, the group were seen blocking a military van leading another vehicle from driving through the Gbagada road.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Nation:
VIDEO: Hoodlums turn back Army van in Lagos
Information Nigeria:
Currently trending online is the report of how A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
News Break:
Some angry youths in the Gbagada area of Lagos State on Wednesday, turned back a Nigerian army van.
Luci Post:
Currently trending online is the report of how A mob rejected money from a Nigerian Army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road. In the video shared online, the group were seen...
Naija on Point:
Military van turned again in Lagos    A army van has been turned again by an indignant mob in Lagos following the killing of protesters…
Salone:
With information reaching us, it was noted a mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gbagada FC has reported the passing away of one of their own -- Adeyemi Sunday who was a fan. He reportedly lost his life today from a gunshot wound sustained from a police bullet.His sudden passing away was announced on social media thus;''We are ...
Nesco Media:
A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
Olajide TV:
Gbagada FC has reported the passing away of one of their own — Adeyemi Sunday who was a fan. He reportedly lost his life today from a gunshot wound sustained from a police bullet.
Edujandon:
Some soldiers in an official convoy were turned back at Gbagada by protesters who refused to accept a N2000 tip offered for passage.
Tori News:
An army van has been refused entry and turned back by angry youths following killing of #EndSARS protesters.


   More Picks
1 Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
2 12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
6 Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Senator's aides conveyed thugs in SUVs to attack #EndSARS protesters 'Ex-DSS director, Dennis Amachree - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
8 US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Shop owners in tears as they inspect the damage hoodlums did to their stores at the Surulere shopping mall (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info