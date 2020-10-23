Post News
News at a Glance
Angry mob reject Nigerian army officer's money after stopping them from passing in Gbagada (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.In the video shared online, the group were seen blocking a military van leading another vehicle from driving through the Gbagada road.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Hoodlums turn back Army van in Lagos
Information Nigeria:
Currently trending online is the report of how A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
News Break:
Some angry youths in the Gbagada area of Lagos State on Wednesday, turned back a Nigerian army van.
Luci Post:
Currently trending online is the report of how A mob rejected money from a Nigerian Army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road. In the video shared online, the group were seen...
Naija on Point:
Military van turned again in Lagos A army van has been turned again by an indignant mob in Lagos following the killing of protesters…
Salone:
With information reaching us, it was noted a mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gbagada FC has reported the passing away of one of their own -- Adeyemi Sunday who was a fan. He reportedly lost his life today from a gunshot wound sustained from a police bullet.His sudden passing away was announced on social media thus;''We are ...
Nesco Media:
A mob rejected money from a Nigerian army officer after stopping them from accessing the Gbagada road.
Olajide TV:
Gbagada FC has reported the passing away of one of their own — Adeyemi Sunday who was a fan. He reportedly lost his life today from a gunshot wound sustained from a police bullet.
Edujandon:
Some soldiers in an official convoy were turned back at Gbagada by protesters who refused to accept a N2000 tip offered for passage.
Tori News:
An army van has been refused entry and turned back by angry youths following killing of #EndSARS protesters.
