News at a Glance
We appeal for understanding and calm across the nation - Presidency reacts to Lekki Toll Gate shooting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Presidency has reacted to the Lekki Toll Gate shooting which left many dead and some others injured.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Presidency appeals for understanding, calm nationwide
The Nation:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja The Presidency has appealed for calm and understanding from #EndSARS protesters across the country over the recent crisis that marked the protests.
Daily Post:
The presidency has appealed for understanding and calm across Nigeria amid the End SARS agitations.
Premium Times:
A statement by the presidency did not mention the attack.
Editorials 360:
President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari known as for “understanding and calm” a day after troopers opened hearth on police-brutality protesters in opposition to the now dissolved Particular Anti-Theft Squad (SARS) in Lagos on Tuesday evening.
Star News:
The Presidency has appealed for calm and understanding from #EndSARS protesters across the country over the recent crisis that marked
Politics Nigeria:
The Presidency has reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by security forces at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening.
Salone:
Some hours ago, the Presidency has reacted to the Lekki Toll Gate shooting which left many dead and some others injured.
Authentic Nigeria:
The Muhammadu Buhari Presidency has appealed for calm and understanding from #EndSARS protesters across the country over the recent crisis that marked the protests.
Yes International! Magazine:
At the last count, no fewer than 13 States have gone ahead to establish the Judicial Panels of Inquiry as resolved by the National Economic Council to address the question of redress and justice for victims of police brutality across the country.
Naija on Point:
Soldier seen calming protesters down in Osogbo A Nigerian soldier has been noticed calming down #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo. This comes after…
GQ Buzz:
Following the burning spree of banks, police stations, and buildings owned by the government and its Godfathers, snippers are lying in wait at the Oriental Hotel building to counter any attack that may come.
Naija Log:
Nigerian music star, Wizkid has called for the resignation of the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo and the
More Picks
1
Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
50 mins ago
2
12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
50 mins ago
6
Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Senator's aides conveyed thugs in SUVs to attack #EndSARS protesters 'Ex-DSS director, Dennis Amachree -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
50 mins ago
8
US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Shop owners in tears as they inspect the damage hoodlums did to their stores at the Surulere shopping mall (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
