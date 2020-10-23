Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Our employee was conducting maintenance'— Access Bank refutes report of snipers on its head office towers
The Cable  - Access Bank has debunked an Arise TV report claiming that military snipers were positioned on its head office towers to take out civilians at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
A section of Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos state has been destroyed by a mob.
Vanguard News:
The king makers of Ewu kingdom, Delta State have refuted claims made by a group of people in a section of the media.
Page One:
One of Nigeria’s commercial banks, Access Bank has dismissed reports...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Part of Lagos Oriental Hotel destroyed by mob (Video) A section of Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos state has been destroyed by a mob, in the aftermath of the Read More >> Part of Lagos Oriental Hotel destroyed by mob (Video) ...
City People Magazine:
Nigeria’s leading commercial bank has debunked rumour that her headquarters in Lekki had harboured snipers to kill the protesters.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Oriental Hotel in Lagos has reportedly been vandalised.The hotel is believed to be owned by APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Watch the video below... Oriental Hotel, Lagos reportedly vandalised pic.twitter.comL6iN6YG4xj— Ladun Liadi (@Ladunliadi) October ...
Edujandon:
Snipers were sighted on the roof of Oriental hotel, VI, Lagos. The hotel is one of the numerous properties owned by the APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. Watch video below Snipers sighted on the roof of Oriental hotel, VI, Lagos. Stay safe! ...
Politics Nigeria:
The Lagos Oriental Hotel has been seriously vandalised by thugs following the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll gate on Tuesday night. The entrance doors to the hotel have been severely damaged alongside other amenities in the building.


   More Picks
1 Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 59 mins ago
2 12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 59 mins ago
6 Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 #EndSARS: "Buhari's speech contains avoidable gaps" ' Femi Falana (SAN) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Senator's aides conveyed thugs in SUVs to attack #EndSARS protesters 'Ex-DSS director, Dennis Amachree - Linda Ikeji Blog, 59 mins ago
9 US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info