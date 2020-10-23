'Our employee was conducting maintenance'— Access Bank refutes report of snipers on its head office towers

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
59 mins ago
|
2
|
12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
59 mins ago
|
6
|
Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
#EndSARS: "Buhari's speech contains avoidable gaps" ' Femi Falana (SAN) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Senator's aides conveyed thugs in SUVs to attack #EndSARS protesters 'Ex-DSS director, Dennis Amachree - Linda Ikeji Blog,
59 mins ago
|
9
|
US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago