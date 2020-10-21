Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK high commissioner to Nigeria closes all its visa centres in response to Lekki shootings
News photo Nigerian Watch  - BRITAIN’S high commissioner to Nigeria has shut down all of the country’s visa centres and offices for the next 48 hours in response to the ongoing protests against the massacre of Nigerian youths at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Last night, the men of ...

9 hours ago
UK announces closure of visa application centres in Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
The UK government has announced the closure of its visa application centres in Nigeria following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protest.
UK announces closure of visa application centres in Nigeria Top Naija:
The UK government has canceled all visa application centers in Nigeria following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protest.
UK High Commission Close All Visa Application Centres Over Protest Anaedo Online:
The British High Commission in Nigeria has closed its visa application centres in the country due to the ongoing EndSARS protests.


