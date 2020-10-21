Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ajax Amsterdam vs Liverpool: How Liverpool could line-up against Dutch giants
News photo Daily Post  - The European Champions for 2018-2019 season Liverpool would begin their Champions League outing on Wednesday evening as they take a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax in their Group D first match.

5 hours ago
African Football:
Guinea captain Naby Keita has returned to training at his club, Liverpool FC after receiving a negative coronavirus test result.


