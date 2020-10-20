Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some social media users have raised an alarm of a chaotic scene being recorded at the Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah area of Lagos, amid claims of a mob overpowering policemen and seizing their guns.

 Additional Sources

