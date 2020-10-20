Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some social media users have raised an alarm of a chaotic scene being recorded at the Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah area of Lagos, amid claims of a mob overpowering policemen and seizing their guns.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
FL Vibe:
Mob overpower policemen and seize their guns in Ajah Some social media users have raised an alarm of a chaotic scene being recorded at the Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah area of Lagos, amid claims of a...
Nesco Media:
Some Nigerians have taken to social media to raise an alarm of a chaotic scene being recorded at the Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah area of Lagos State amid claims of a The post Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob overpower police officers and ...
Tori News:
Residents of the area have expressed concern after the mob allegedly overpowered policemen and also reportedly took possession of their guns.
More Picks
1
Protesters confront soldier who allegedly shot at them in Agbara (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
48 mins ago
2
Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
EndSARS: Armed Robbers Came To My Compound Last Night – Man (Photos) -
HGS Media Plus,
5 hours ago
4
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Angry mob reject Nigerian army officer's money after stopping them from passing in Gbagada (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
HAPPENING NOW: Atan police station on fire -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
9
#EndSARS: Edo residents seize police helicopter (Video) -
First Reports,
6 hours ago
10
Hoodlums Vandalise And Loot Outlets In Lekki Section 1 After The Taking pictures At Lekki Tollgate (Movies) -
Naija on Point,
6 hours ago
