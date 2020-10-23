Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: 2 feared dead, police stations, others burnt amidst gunshots in Rivers
Online Nigeria  - The burnt remains of one of the police stations Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt Just as it is going on in Lagos State, criminal gangs have hijacked the #EndSARS protests in Rivers with ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
As Okporo Police Station frees detainees, staff disappear By Egufe Yafugborhi Mobs have set ablaze Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, hours after hoodlums also razed the Police Area Command, Oyigbo.
The Cable:
Three police stations in Rivers and Imo states have been set ablaze by hoodlums.
Daily Post:
Two police stations; Ekeaba and Kpiri Kpiri police divisions were yesterday burnt down by hoodlums under the cover of End SARS protest in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
The Street Journal:
Hoodlums have burnt Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA). The Police Area Command in the council was also reportedly razed by the miscreants.
Edujandon:
DPO of Oyibo police station captured by angry youths after police killed over 10 protesters today. Two police officers have been killed in retaliation of the protesters who were shot dead.
Kanyi Daily:
Suspected Hoodlums burnt down Afam Divisional Police station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. The protest caused apprehension among residents in Elelenwo, Oil Mill, Ikoku and Mile One area of Port Harcourt. Residents were seen running ...


   More Picks
1 Uganda's ruling party launches Karate team to "guard votes" during 2021 elections as President Museveni contests for sixth term after 34 years in power - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 IK Osakioduwa reveals some gunshot victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting are unable to receive treatment due to lack of X-ray machine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 The genuine protesters were peaceful - Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat says as he calls for reconciliation among residents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 ENDSARS: Africa Youth Leader Olakunle Churchill Appeals Ondo Youths For Calm, Calls On IGP To Intervene Speedily - Abuja Press, 5 hours ago
6 12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 ROUND UP: Nigerians forced Buhari to speak on burning issues three times in 2020 - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info