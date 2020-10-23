Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Nine shot in Ondo as youths defy curfew, continue with #EndSARS protest
Star News
- Protesters in Ondo State on Wednesday resumed on the streets, despite the state government’s imposition of 24-hour curfew, mounting barricades
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
By Osagie Otabor, Akure No fewer than nine persons have been reportedly shot as security agencies intensified efforts to enforce the riot by hoodlums in the streets of Akure and environs. The hoodlums mounted barricades in several parts of Akure.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
No fewer than nine persons have been reportedly shot as security agencies intensified efforts to enforce the riot by hoodlums in the streets of Akure and environs.The hoodlums mounted barricades in several parts of Akure.Witnesses said the nine persons ...
The Point:
BY FOLASHADE KEHINDE Angry youths in Ajah, Lagos, have defied Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s curfew directive, as they trooped out to protest the killing of Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday. They were heard saying they want an end to bad governance ...
One moment please...