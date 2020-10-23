Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The protesters didn't ask for war, just for a better Nigeria" - Chelsea football star, Antonio RÃ¼diger reacts to Lekki tollgate gun attack
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea defender, Antonio Rüdiger has reacted to the Lekki tollgate gun attack after peaceful #EndSARS protesters were allegedly killed on Tuesday night, October 20.

Celebrities all over the world have reacted to the ongoing EndSARS protest in Nigeria which has left many dead and others injured.
Chelsea and German international footballer, Antonio Rudiger has dragged the Nigerian Government following the Lekki Tollgate shootout on Tuesday, October 20.


