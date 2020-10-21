Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate - House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says there were a number of casualties as a result of the gunfire at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night, October 20.

1 hour ago
