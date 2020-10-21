Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSars: Governor Seyi Makinde seen walking around the streets of Ibadan trying to pacify citizens amidst nationwide chaos (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was seen walking around the streets of Ibadan on Wednesday October 21, trying to reassure and pacify citizens due to the nationwide chaos prompted by the endsars protest.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

EndSARS: Makinde Deploys Operation Burst Team To Troubled Spots In Ibadan Gist Punch:
Following the violence that trailed the ENDSARS protest in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has deployed members of the Operation Burst to various hotspots in the metropolis, to arrest the situation and restore ...
Endsars: Governor Of Oyo State Seyi Makinde Addressed The Protesters Gidi Feed:
Governor Seyi Makinde the governor of Oyo state is currently moving round the streets of Ibadan addressing people and protesters, assuring them that peace will reign back in his state, which made the people happy to see.
#EndSARS: Governor Seyi Makinde Seen Walking Around The Streets Of Ibadan Trying To Pacify Citizens Amidst Nationwide Chaos Willamazen:
Nigerian Businessman, Politician and Philanthropist Seyi Makinde who is the governor of Oyo State is currently the talk of social media Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was seen walking around the streets of Ibadan on Wednesday October 21, trying to ...


   More Picks
1 There were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate - House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 #EndSars: Governor Seyi Makinde seen walking around the streets of Ibadan trying to pacify citizens amidst nationwide chaos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: Police station on fire as DCO dies, DPO critically injured in Ogun - Phenomenal, 39 mins ago
5 Nine shot in Ondo as youths defy curfew, continue with #EndSARS protest - Star News, 3 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Armed Robbers Came To My Compound Last Night – Man (Photos) - HGS Media Plus, 6 hours ago
7 Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 LORD !!!: Man gives chilling account of how he survived gunshot attack at the Lekki tollgate (video) - Salone, 7 hours ago
9 Angry mob reject Nigerian army officer's money after stopping them from passing in Gbagada (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 "God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info