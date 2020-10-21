Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lekki shooting: I am heartbroken, Buhari must address Nigerians now – Atiku
News photo Online Nigeria  - Buhari and Atiku Abubakar By Kazeem Ugbodaga Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday said he was heartbroken following shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by soldiers, calling on ...

4 hours ago
Speak to the nation- Atiku Abubakar appeals to President Buhari (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to President Buhari to address the nation following the unfortunate incident at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20.


