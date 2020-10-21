#EndSARS: Police station on fire as DCO dies, DPO critically injured in Ogun Phenomenal - Suspected EndSARS protesters, on Wednesday reportedly stormed the Atan-Ota Divisional Police station in Ogun, and allegedly killed the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) DSP Augustine Ogbeche. This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%