I am embarrassed to have ever supported this bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders- Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi who is the daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, says she is speechless and embarrassed to have ever supported this ''bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leader'' Fatima's post comes hours after the Lekki tollgate gunshot ...

1 hour ago
I’m Embarrassed To Have Ever Supported This Bunch of Senseless And Unpatriotic Leaders – Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi has taken to social media to say that she’s embarrassed to have ever supported this bunch of senseless and unpatriotic Nigeria leaders.
I am embarrassed to have ever supported this bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders – Ganduje’s daughter says Correct NG:
It is no longer news that Nigeria is in a deep crisis after unharmed #EndSARS protesters were killed at Lekki Gate yesterday, 20th October, 2020. Protesters were attacked by military personnel who opened fire on them shortly after curfew was announced.


