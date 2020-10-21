Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Machete wielding tout wears Judge's robe and wig as hoodlums attack and burn Igbosere High court in Obalende (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Hoodlums attacked the Igbosere High Court, Obalende on Wednesday evening 21 October stealing computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Machete wielding hoodlums attacked an Igbosere High Court, Obalende on Wednesday evening 21 October carting away many valuablews.
The Herald:
The Igbosere High Court, Lagos Island in Lagos State was today torched by hoodlums. The hoodlums however looted computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items from the court complex before setting it ablaze.
Ripples:
Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners, and other items. They also set the court on fire and fled the place.
Information Nigeria:
Some persons suspected to be thugs have broken a Lagos court, making away with items. TheCable reports that the ‘thugs’ broke into the Igbosere high court in Lagos state, carting away some files.
The News Guru:
Countless thugs made their way into the Igbosere High Court, Lagos Island on Wednesday, carting away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items.
News Break:
Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday, broke into the Igbosere High Court in Lagos State, carting away some items.
The Bridge News:
Scores of hoodlums made their way into the Igbosere High Court, Lagos Island on Wednesday, carting away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items.
Olajide TV:
The Federal High court Igbosere, Lagos has been set on fire. The is currently ongoing.
DNL Legal and Style:
Thugs on Wednesday broke into the Lagos State High Court Igbosere in Lagos Island, looting and carting away valuables from the Court. In this video which has gone viral on the Internet, the thugs in their numbers are seen making away with office ...
Newsmakers:
Matilda Omonaiye A detachment of anti-riot policemen was sent to secure lives and properties at TV Continental headquarters in Lagos today following attacks by hoodlums.
Hit NG:
Machete wielding hoodlums attacked an Igbosere High Court in Obalende and reportedly carted away so many valuables. The attack on Igbosere High Court, Obalende took place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
More Picks
1
I am embarrassed to have ever supported this bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders- Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Lekki shooting: I am heartbroken, Buhari must address Nigerians now – Atiku -
Online Nigeria,
4 hours ago
3
There were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate - House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
More than 100 youths take to the streets of Aba to protest despite a state-imposed curfew by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
#EndSars: Governor Seyi Makinde seen walking around the streets of Ibadan trying to pacify citizens amidst nationwide chaos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Another victim allegedly succumbs to his injuries after ambulance sent to pick him up was stopped at Adekunle, End SARS protest frontliner reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
UK high commissioner to Nigeria closes all its visa centres in response to Lekki shootings -
Nigerian Watch,
9 hours ago
9
Nine shot in Ondo as youths defy curfew, continue with #EndSARS protest -
Star News,
6 hours ago
10
EndSARS: Armed Robbers Came To My Compound Last Night – Man (Photos) -
HGS Media Plus,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...