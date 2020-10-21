Post News
News at a Glance
Thugs Share COVID-19 Palliatives Found At The Oba Palace In Lagos (Video)
HGS Media Plus
- A video has surfaced online showing the moment thugs were sharing COVID-19 palliatives that was found at the Oba Palace In Lagos. Apparently, some men were seen carrying out that food stuff and distributing it to the masses gathered to take their share.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
A team of armed soldiers earlier on rescued the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, from angry protesting youth who invaded the palace, burning it down and carting away properties of the Oba. Reports say that over 5000 bags of COVID-19 palliative rice was ...
Abuja Reporters:
Watch the moment hoodlums packed COVID-19 pallaiatives found at the Oba of Lagos’ palace and shared them among the youths.
