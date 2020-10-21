Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Thugs Share COVID-19 Palliatives Found At The Oba Palace In Lagos (Video)
News photo HGS Media Plus  - A video has surfaced online showing the moment thugs were sharing COVID-19 palliatives that was found at the Oba Palace In Lagos. Apparently, some men were seen carrying out that food stuff and distributing it to the masses gathered to take their share.

Man Wears Oba Of Lagos Shoes After His Palace Was Attacked (Photo, Video) Naija Loaded:
A team of armed soldiers earlier on rescued the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, from angry protesting youth who invaded the palace, burning it down and carting away properties of the Oba. Reports say that over 5000 bags of COVID-19 palliative rice was ...
WATCH THE MOMENT HOODLUMS WHO INVADED OBA OF LAGOS’ PALACE SHARED CORONAVIRUS PALLIATIVES THEY SAW THERE, VIDEO, SEE PICS Abuja Reporters:
Watch the moment hoodlums packed COVID-19 pallaiatives found at the Oba of Lagos’ palace and shared them among the youths.


