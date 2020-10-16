Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amid the widespread #EndSARS protests witnessed across the country, Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire
Luci Post  - The Oyigbo police station in Rivers State is currently trending online after it was reported that it has been set on fire amid the widespread protests witnessed across the country. Daily Trust reported that...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire amid the widespread protests witnessed across the country.
Afam Police Station, Appeal Court touched in Oyigbo Vanguard News:
As Okporo Police Station frees detainees, staff disappear By Egufe Yafugborhi Mobs have set ablaze Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, hours after hoodlums also razed the Police Area Command, Oyigbo.
Ripples:
Oyigbo police station in Rivers State set on fire
Information Nigeria:
The Oyigbo police station in Rivers state is currently trending online after it was reported that it has been set on fire amid the widespread protests witnessed across the country.
NNN:
NNN: The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed  an attack on its Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area in  the early hours of Wednesday. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of ...
The Eagle Online:
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt.
Wotzup NG:
Just in… Oyigbo police station in Rivers State set on fire
Online Nigeria:
The station was invaded in the wee hours of Wednesday, October 21, and set ablaze by unknown arsonists.
Naija on Point:
The station was invaded within the wee hours of Wednesday, October 21, and set ablaze by unknown arsonists.
Phenomenal:
The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed an attack on its Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area in the early hours of Wednesday. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ...


   More Picks
1 Shop owners in tears as they inspect the damage hoodlums did to their stores at the Surulere shopping mall (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 49 mins ago
2 Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 49 mins ago
3 Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently and build a statue for every one killed that night - Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: Ijaw youth insist on restructuring, demilitarization of Niger Delta - Today, 3 hours ago
5 US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 #OyigboIsBleeding trends as residents cry out that unknown armed men have been breaking into people's homes and attacking them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 See The Savage Reply A Fan Gave Davido When He Tweeted “I’m Hurt For Our Generation” - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
9 #EndSARS: President Buhari's address was disappointing and depressing- PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 What Nigerians are going through is 100 worst than what Americans go through with the system - Meek Mill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info