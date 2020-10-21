Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#Endsars :Graphic Designer Gets Killed Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”(Video)
News photo Correct Kid  - A Nigerian Man Identified As @Oke On Twitter Has Been allegedly Shot And Killed By The Police Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”On His Twitter Page. Oke’s Body Was Reportedly Taken To His Mother’s House In Mafoluku And This Has ...

Oke wasn Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Twitter user who claims to be the brother of Oke, the graphics designer who died hours after tweeting "Nigeria will not kill me" has made a clarification on the circumstances leading to his death.
Police didn’t shoot him; thugs stabbed him to death – Oke’s brother The Herald:
Initially said to have been felled by a police bullet, Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze or simply Oke, died after being stabbed in the neck by rampaging thugs, his younger brother, Daniel Obi-Enadhuze has said.
EndSARS: How a gifted Nigerian was killed hours after he tweeted, “Nigeria will not end me” The News:
By Nehru Odeh The #EndSars protest that is currently rocking the country has claimed the life of another Nigerian. But this time it has
#EndSARS: He was killed by thugs – Oke’s brother narrates ordeal Nigerian Eye:
Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, younger brother of Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze also known as Oke who was killed on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked at St.Paul Street, Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos.It was earlier reported that Obi-Enadhuze was killed when he was hit ...


