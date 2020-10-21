Post News
#Endsars :Graphic Designer Gets Killed Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”(Video)
Correct Kid
- A Nigerian Man Identified As @Oke On Twitter Has Been allegedly Shot And Killed By The Police Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”On His Twitter Page. Oke’s Body Was Reportedly Taken To His Mother’s House In Mafoluku And This Has ...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Twitter user who claims to be the brother of Oke, the graphics designer who died hours after tweeting "Nigeria will not kill me" has made a clarification on the circumstances leading to his death.
The Herald:
Initially said to have been felled by a police bullet, Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze or simply Oke, died after being stabbed in the neck by rampaging thugs, his younger brother, Daniel Obi-Enadhuze has said.
The News:
By Nehru Odeh The #EndSars protest that is currently rocking the country has claimed the life of another Nigerian. But this time it has
Nigerian Eye:
Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, younger brother of Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze also known as Oke who was killed on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked at St.Paul Street, Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos.It was earlier reported that Obi-Enadhuze was killed when he was hit ...
