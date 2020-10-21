#Endsars :Graphic Designer Gets Killed Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”(Video) Correct Kid - A Nigerian Man Identified As @Oke On Twitter Has Been allegedly Shot And Killed By The Police Barely 2 Hours After He Tweeted “Nigeria Would Not Kill Me”On His Twitter Page. Oke’s Body Was Reportedly Taken To His Mother’s House In Mafoluku And This Has ...



News Credibility Score: 99%