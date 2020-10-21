Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two Nigerian men have come out to dismiss online reports they were killed in the gunfire incident at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.

9 hours ago
Following online reports that some Nigerian men were killed in the gunfire incident at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20, two of the reportedly dead men have come out to dismiss the reports.
Two Nigerian men who were rumoured to have been shot dead during incident at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, have dismissed ...


