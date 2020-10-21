Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I urge the Nigerian Govt to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protestors and end corruption" - Former US President, Bill Clinton
Former US President, Bill Clinton has reacted to the reported killings of unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria. Taking to his Twitter handle, Bill Clinton expressed his concern over the on going unrest in Lagos and urged the Nigerian government to engage in peaceful dialogue with the protesters.

51 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Lekki Massacre: Ex-US President, Bill Clinton reacts, calls out Buhari’s govt Daily Post:
Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, on Wednesday, condemned the shooting at the Lekki toll gate of Lagos State. Clinton urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to engage in peaceful dialogue with the aggrieved youths.
Bill Clinton asks FG to dialogue with #EndSARS protesters The Punch:
Olalekan Adetayo, AbujaFormer United States President, Bill Clinton, has expressed concerns over the reports of shootings of protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.He has, therefore, c...
Ex-US president Bill Clinton charges Nigerian govt to dialogue with #EndSARS protesters Ripples:
Former United States President, Bill Clinton, on Wednesday expressed concern at the reported deployment of soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria. Clinton, who reacted to Tuesday’s reported shooting of protesters in Lagos via his Twitter ...
Former US President Bill Clinton expresses concern over Lagos violence National Accord:
A former President of the United States of America (USA), Bill Clinton has expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Lagos and other parts of [...]
#EndSARS: Engage In Dialogue With The People, Bill Clinton Writes FG KOKO TV Nigeria:
42nd President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton has lent his voice to the peaceful EndSARS protests in Nigeria. The former US president also condemned the violence and killings meted out to the citizenry.
#Lekki Massacre: Ex-US President, Bill Clinton reacts, calls out Buhari’s govt Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS #Lekki Massacre: Ex-US President, Bill Clinton reacts, calls out Buhari’s govt Bill Clinton, former President of the United States,  on Wednesday, condemned the shooting at the Lekki toll gate of Lagos State. Clinton urged the Federal ...
Why Buhari should dialogue with protesters – Bill Clinton Online Nigeria:
<!– Bill Clinton shakes hand with President Muhammadu Buhari –> Bill Clinton shakes hand with President Muhammadu Buhari By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon Former U.S President Bill Clinton on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to have a peaceful ...
Ex-US President, Bill Clinton sends message to Nigerian Government over Lekki Shooting Politics Nigeria:
A Former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by Security agents on Tuesday evening.
“I’m deeply concerned over the reports of violence in Lagos” Ex-US President, Bill Clinton Naija on Point:
A former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, has expressed worry over the violence that erupted on Tuesday night in Lagos State. Clinton in…


