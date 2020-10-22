Post News
News at a Glance
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi writes hours after stating that she is embarrassed to have supported “bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders”
Hit NG
- Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has saidthatcyberbullying her will not work.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has said that cyberbullying her will not work.
Information Nigeria:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, a daughter-in-law of former Governor of Oyo state Abiola Ajimobi, has said that cyberbullying her will not work.
News Break:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of late Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed disappointment to have supported the current political leadership in the country.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
On Wednesday, Fatima Ganduje - Ajimobi (daughter of Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje) shared a post via her insta-story on the EndSARS protester Massacre at the Lekki toll gate and her trolls went after her...She says she was speechless and ...
FL Vibe:
Cyberbullying will not work – Ganduje’s daughter writes hours after stating regret for supporting “bunch of senseless leaders” Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has stated that she refused to be intimidated and ...
Tori News:
The daughter of a Nigerian governor has expressed disappointment for having senseless leaders in Nigeria.
