Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi writes hours after stating that she is embarrassed to have supported “bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders”
News photo Hit NG  - Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has saidthatcyberbullying her will not work.

12 hours ago
Silence is complacency, cyber bullying will not work - Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi writes hours after stating that she is embarrassed to have supported "bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders Linda Ikeji Blog:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has said that cyberbullying her will not work.
Silence is complacency, cyber bullying will not work – Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi Information Nigeria:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, a daughter-in-law of former Governor of Oyo state Abiola Ajimobi, has said that cyberbullying her will not work.
I’m Embarrassed To Have Supported This ‘Bunch Of Senseless’ Leaders – Ajimobi’s Daughter News Break:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of late Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed disappointment to have supported the current political leadership in the country.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
On Wednesday, Fatima Ganduje - Ajimobi (daughter of Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje) shared a post via her insta-story on the EndSARS protester Massacre at the Lekki toll gate and her trolls went after her...She says she was speechless and ...
Cyberbullying will not work – Ganduje’s daughter writes hours after stating regret for supporting “bunch of senseless leaders” FL Vibe:
Cyberbullying will not work – Ganduje’s daughter writes hours after stating regret for supporting “bunch of senseless leaders” Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, has stated that she refused to be intimidated and ...
Tori News:
The daughter of a Nigerian governor has expressed disappointment for having senseless leaders in Nigeria.


