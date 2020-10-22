Post News
'Enough is truly enough'- Janet Jackson lends her voice to #EndSARS campaign
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Janet Jackson has lend her voice to the #EndSARS campaign.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Janet Jackson has lent her voice to the ongoing campaign against police brutality in Nigeria. The singer in a statement released to her Twitter account, praised brave Nigerian youths for their courageous fight for a better Nigeria and said those behind ...
Sleek Gist:
Janet Jackson has lend her voice to the #EndSARS campaign. In a statement, she released to her Twitter account, the ...
Studio CB55:
Janet Jackson has lend her voice to the #EndSARS campaign.
Within Nigeria:
Veteran singer, Janet Jackson has reacted to the #EndSARS campaign.
Hit NG:
Janet Jacksonhas lendher voice to the #EndSARS campaign.
