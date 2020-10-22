Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No Nigerian can find a reason to why the President has remained silent on Lekki toll gate shooting - Bishop Kukah
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari's continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lekki Shooting: Kukah Expresses Surprise Over Buhari’s Silence Biz Watch Nigeria:
Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state.<br />On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in ...
We’ll get justice for all victims of Lekki Toll Gate shooting —Osinbajo Ripples:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of unarmed and peaceful endSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20.
Lekki Toll Gate Killings: Yemi Osinbajo speak on shootings News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night finally spoke on the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters.
No Nigerian can find a reason to why the President has remained silent on Lekki toll gate shooting – Bishop Kukah Nesco Media:
The Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous silence after the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.
My heart goes out to the policemen – VP Osinbajo reacts to Lekki Toll Gate shootings Dockays World:
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has shared his condolences for victims of the Lekki Toll Gate attacks including policemen in the country who’ve


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info