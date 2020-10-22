Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
No Nigerian can find a reason to why the President has remained silent on Lekki toll gate shooting - Bishop Kukah
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari's continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state.<br />On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in ...
Ripples:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of unarmed and peaceful endSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night finally spoke on the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters.
Nesco Media:
The Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous silence after the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.
Dockays World:
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has shared his condolences for victims of the Lekki Toll Gate attacks including policemen in the country who’ve
More Picks
1
Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
'Enough is truly enough'- Janet Jackson lends her voice to #EndSARS campaign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
No Nigerian can find a reason to why the President has remained silent on Lekki toll gate shooting - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...