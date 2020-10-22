Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Canadian government has expressed concern over the "excessive use of force" in ongoing protests in Nigeria. The Canadian government also stated that those responsible for human right violations and abuse in Nigeria must be held accountable.

2 hours ago
