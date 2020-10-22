Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EndSARS Lekki Shooting/Killing: Osinbajo breaks silence, vows justice for victims, ECOWAS urges dialogue
News photo Global Upfront  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on the ongoing violence and shootingkillings at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, vowing to get justice for all victims of the ongoing EndSARS protests.

1 hour ago
 Additional Sources

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence Daily Post:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.
My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings- VP Yemi Osinbajo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the unfortunate incident that happened at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20 where peaceful end SARS protesters were fired at by security operatives.
Lekki shooting: No one can explain Buhari The Cable:
Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese in Sokoto, says he cannot fathom the reason for President Muhammadu Buhari's continued silence on the Lekki shooting.
[BREAKING] Lekki shootings: We will get justice for victims, says Osinbajo The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeThe Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in the...
Lekki Shooting: Osinbajo Breaks Silence After Over 24 hours of Military Attack on Protesters Biz Watch Nigeria:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state. On Tuesday evening, armed men in military uniform opened fire on protesters who had assembled at the Lekki toll gate for two weeks.
My heart goes out to all victims of Lekki shootings—Osinbajo NNN:
NNN: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos. The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.
Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki Toll Gate shootings The News Guru:
More than 24 hours hours after the  Lekki toll plaza shootings, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the incident. The VP broke his silence late Wednesday night about 11:35 pm via his verified Twitter account.
Today:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos.
Lekki Shootings: We will get justice for victims, says VP Osinbajo Correct NG:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of protesters demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria. He made this known in a series of tweets released on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
#EndSARS: Lekki shooting, other killings: Victims will get justice — Osinbajo The Eagle Online:
Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday fired at those taking part in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.
My heart goes out to all victims of Lekki shootings—Osinbajo News Verge:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos. The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.
#EndSARS Killings: We Will Get Justice For All – Osinbajo The Next Edition:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday stated that all those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests will get justice.
Vice President Osinbajo promises justice for victims of Lekki shooting Pulse Nigeria:
The vice president says he stands with Lagos at these difficult times.
At last, Osinbajo opens up on Lekki shootings Blueprint:
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken more than 24 hours after Soldiers allegedly shot at some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos state.
VP Osinbajo breaks silence over shooting of #EndSars protesters at Lekki Skytrend News:
VP Osinbajo breaks silence over shooting of #EndSars protesters at Lekki The Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in ...
Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki shooting Diamond Celebrities:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos by soldiers, saying the Federal Government will get justice for the victims.
Nigeria Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's VP Osinbajo Mourns Victims Of Lekki Genocide..
Govt will get justice for Victims of Lekki shootings – Osinbajo Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has sympathized with victims of Lekki shootings.Recall that soldiers invaded Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night, and opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters.Read more »
Osinbajo Breaks Silence On Lekki Shooting, Says FG Will Get Justice For All The Victims Kanyi Daily:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has finally broken his silence on the shooting of Nigerian youths who were protesting against the extrajudicial activities of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lekki area of Lagos State. KanyiDaily had ...
#EndSARS: Osinbajo Breaks Silence Over Lekki Shootings, Vows Justice For Victims Ono Bello:
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has released a statement on social media following the numerous killings of Nigerians calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.
Osinbajo finally breaks silence On Lekki Shooting, reveals what he will do Studio CB55:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has reacted to the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by men of the Nigerian Army. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the vice president said while some losses are ...
Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki shootings Paradise News:
By Ben Nsemo The Vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has finally spoken up about the tragic incident that occurred in Lekki, Lagos State, [Read More] Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki shootings first appeared on Paradise News and should not ...
Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki shooting, says ‘these are trying times’ Within Nigeria:
Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state.
" we will get justice for all of them" - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks on Lekki incident Black Berry Babes:
Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday 20th October opened fire on the #EndSARS peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate leaving over 50 unarmed protesters injured, and a yet to be confirmed number of deaths.In reaction to the Lekki massacre, ...


