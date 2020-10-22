Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
EndSARS Lekki Shooting/Killing: Osinbajo breaks silence, vows justice for victims, ECOWAS urges dialogue
Global Upfront
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on the ongoing violence and shootingkillings at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, vowing to get justice for all victims of the ongoing EndSARS protests.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the unfortunate incident that happened at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20 where peaceful end SARS protesters were fired at by security operatives.
The Cable:
Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese in Sokoto, says he cannot fathom the reason for President Muhammadu Buhari's continued silence on the Lekki shooting.
The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeThe Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in the...
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state. On Tuesday evening, armed men in military uniform opened fire on protesters who had assembled at the Lekki toll gate for two weeks.
NNN:
NNN: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos. The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.
The News Guru:
More than 24 hours hours after the Lekki toll plaza shootings, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the incident. The VP broke his silence late Wednesday night about 11:35 pm via his verified Twitter account.
Today:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos.
Correct NG:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of protesters demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria. He made this known in a series of tweets released on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The Eagle Online:
Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday fired at those taking part in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.
News Verge:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos. The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.
The Next Edition:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday stated that all those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests will get justice.
Pulse Nigeria:
The vice president says he stands with Lagos at these difficult times.
Blueprint:
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken more than 24 hours after Soldiers allegedly shot at some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos state.
Skytrend News:
VP Osinbajo breaks silence over shooting of #EndSars protesters at Lekki The Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed concern over the shootings and killings of Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in ...
Diamond Celebrities:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos by soldiers, saying the Federal Government will get justice for the victims.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's VP Osinbajo Mourns Victims Of Lekki Genocide..
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has sympathized with victims of Lekki shootings.Recall that soldiers invaded Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night, and opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters.Read more »
Kanyi Daily:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has finally broken his silence on the shooting of Nigerian youths who were protesting against the extrajudicial activities of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lekki area of Lagos State. KanyiDaily had ...
Ono Bello:
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has released a statement on social media following the numerous killings of Nigerians calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.
Studio CB55:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has reacted to the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by men of the Nigerian Army. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the vice president said while some losses are ...
Paradise News:
By Ben Nsemo The Vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has finally spoken up about the tragic incident that occurred in Lekki, Lagos State, [Read More] Osinbajo breaks silence on Lekki shootings first appeared on Paradise News and should not ...
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state.
Black Berry Babes:
Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday 20th October opened fire on the #EndSARS peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate leaving over 50 unarmed protesters injured, and a yet to be confirmed number of deaths.In reaction to the Lekki massacre, ...
More Picks
1
Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
2
'Enough is truly enough'- Janet Jackson lends her voice to #EndSARS campaign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
3
No Nigerian can find a reason to why the President has remained silent on Lekki toll gate shooting - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
4
Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Nigerian police is responding to allegations of brutality with more brutality - Trevor Noah on killing at Lekki Toll Gate (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian declare love for each other as Kim celebrates 40th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...