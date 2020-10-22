Post News
N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings
Linda Ikeji Blog
- OAP Nnamdi "N6" Nwabasili has slammed Beyonce following her statement on the shooting of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog N6 calls Beyonce a ‘culture vulture’, ‘witch’ and ‘werey’ after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings OAP Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has blasted Beyonce following her statement on the Lekki shooting, ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian media personality, N6 has reacted to the show of support from singer, Beyoncé after the Lekki Toll Gate massacre in Lagos and in other states in Nigeria. Writing on his Insta story, he stated that the singer is tone deaf to the damning reality ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
OAP Nnamdi "N6" Nwabasili has slammed Beyo
Within Nigeria:
Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, an on air personality has dragged popular American singer, Beyonce following her statement on the Lekki shooting, which happened on October 20.
Studio CB55:
OAP Nnamdi “N6” Nwabasili has slammed Beyonce following her statement on the shooting of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.
Gist Lovers:
OAP Nnamdi “N6” Nwabasili has blasted Beyonce regarding her statement on the shooting of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Controversial On air personality Nnamdi Nwabasili, better known as N6, has come for popular American singer, Beyonce, calling her unprintable names. This is coming after her statement on the Lekki shooting, which happened on October 20.
More Picks
1
Nigerian, 13 others arrested in India as police bust biotech company involved in manufacturing and selling of Mephedrone drug -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
2
I can confidently say we don't have a president - Apostle Johnson Suleman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
3
Hoodlums cart away COVID-19 palliatives after breaking into a warehouse in Maza-Maza area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
57 mins ago
4
Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
