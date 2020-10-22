Post News
News at a Glance
Moment Bola Ahmed Tinubu was bullied and called a Thief by Angry Protesters in France [Video]
Gist Lovers
- A video making rounds on social media has former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu being bullied and labeled a thief in France by Nigerian [Read More →]
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
ODU News:
The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in serious dilemma since #ENDSARS crisis started two weeks ago.
Politics Nigeria:
Following the sporadic shooting at protesters on Tuesday night, videos and captions posted on social media platforms insinuate that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have jetted out of the country to France. The former Lagos state Governor and the National ...
National Daily:
Emerging report indicated that the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may have departed France for London, the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday. He was gathered to have left Nigeria in the early hours of ...
