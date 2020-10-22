Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Accused child rapist flees hospital after learning his 11-year-old 'victim' is pregnant
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Louisiana man has been accused of raping an 11-year-old girl and abandoning the child at a hospital after learning she was pregnant.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

11 year-old girl kills herself after man she accused of r.a.p.i.n.g her was freed on bail Ladun Liadi Blog:
An 11-year-old girl died after trying to take her own life on Monday just weeks after her accused r.a.pist was freed on bail.Annaliesse Ugle died in Perth Children's Hospital on Tuesday surrounded by about 100 loved ones – with some sleeping in their ...


   More Picks
1 #ENDSARS: Governor Sanwo-olu gives update on the government imposed curfew - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 ICPC charges Lecturer to Court for misappropriating N10.4m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Accused child rapist flees hospital after learning his 11-year-old 'victim' is pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info