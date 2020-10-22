Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Accused child rapist flees hospital after learning his 11-year-old 'victim' is pregnant
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Louisiana man has been accused of raping an 11-year-old girl and abandoning the child at a hospital after learning she was pregnant.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Ladun Liadi Blog:
An 11-year-old girl died after trying to take her own life on Monday just weeks after her accused r.a.pist was freed on bail.Annaliesse Ugle died in Perth Children's Hospital on Tuesday surrounded by about 100 loved ones – with some sleeping in their ...
More Picks
1
#ENDSARS: Governor Sanwo-olu gives update on the government imposed curfew -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
ICPC charges Lecturer to Court for misappropriating N10.4m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Accused child rapist flees hospital after learning his 11-year-old 'victim' is pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
