Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian, 13 others arrested in India as police bust biotech company involved in manufacturing and selling of Mephedrone drug
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pimpri Chinchwad Police have busted a major gang by arresting 14 persons including a Nigerian national Zubi Udoko, for allegedly operating a drug racket in Pune and Mumbai, India. The police accused the suspects of producing drugs at a factory in ...

30 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Nigerian, 13 others arrested in India as police bust biotech company involved in manufacturing and selling of Mephedrone drug Studio CB55:
Pimpri Chinchwad Police have busted a major gang by arresting 14 persons including a Nigerian national Zubi Udoko, for allegedly operating a drug racket in Pune and Mumbai, India. The police accused the suspects of producing drugs at a factory in ...


   More Picks
1 Nigerian, 13 others arrested in India as police bust biotech company involved in manufacturing and selling of Mephedrone drug - Linda Ikeji Blog, 30 mins ago
2 I can confidently say we don't have a president - Apostle Johnson Suleman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 30 mins ago
3 Hoodlums cart away COVID-19 palliatives after breaking into a warehouse in Maza-Maza area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 57 mins ago
4 Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Two Nigerian men dismiss report they were killed in Lekki gunfire incident (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info