Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US Rapper, Asian Doll has tweeted about her preference in men and people are concerned about her choice. She tweeted that she cannot date a man who has not killed before. "Please have at least 3 body's before you talk to me Boy I like killers." Her ...

2 hours ago
