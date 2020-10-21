Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I can confidently say we don't have a president - Apostle Johnson Suleman
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Apostle Johnson Suleman has said that he is confident that Nigeria doesn't have a President. Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, the clergy man wrote;''In same climes,the president by now would had gotten the contacts of the victims families and ...

30 mins ago
