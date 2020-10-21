Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoodlums cart away COVID-19 palliatives after breaking into a warehouse in Maza-Maza area of Lagos state (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some hoodlums broke into a warehouse in Monkey community of Maza-Maza, Lagos state on Thursday, October 22, and carted away some COVID-19 palliatives they found in the facility.

Youths Discover Secret Warehouse Full of COVID-19 Palliatives In Monkey Village, Share It Among Themselves (Video) Tori News:
A secret warehouse used in diverting COVID-19 palliatives meant for the people has been busted in Monkey village.
Hoodlums attack NCS warehouse, loot foodstuff, other items Nigerian Pilot:
Several items ranging from foodstuff and other valuables were yesterday carted away when hoodlums broke into the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, warehouse in Benin City. The hoodlums, who hid under the #ENDSARS protest, broke into the warehouse and made ...


