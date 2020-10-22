Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Goats And Chickens Looted From Truck By Hoodlums In Agbor, Delta State (photos, video)
News photo HGS Media Plus  - A truck loaded with goats and live chickens presumed to be coming from the north was looted by hoodlums in Agbor, Delta State. HGS Media Plus Reports. According to the video, crowd are seen carting away with both goats and live chicken from the truck ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Video: ‘Hoodlums’ Ransack Truck, Steal Fowls, Goats News Break:
Some hoodlums on Thursday ransacked a truck transporting livestock. Fowls ànd goats were stolen in the attack. In a video circulating social media, people were seen making away with goats and fowls while fleeing on bikes.
Residents cart away goats from truck in Delta (Video) Correct NG:
A video has surfaced online showing the moment some residents of Delta state were seen carting away goats from a truck that was conveying the animals. It was learnt that the incident happened in Agbor, on Thursday morning.


   More Picks
1 SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as "false information" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 #EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 ICPC charges Lecturer to Court for misappropriating N10.4m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Goats And Chickens Looted From Truck By Hoodlums In Agbor, Delta State (photos, video) - HGS Media Plus, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info