Goats And Chickens Looted From Truck By Hoodlums In Agbor, Delta State (photos, video) HGS Media Plus - A truck loaded with goats and live chickens presumed to be coming from the north was looted by hoodlums in Agbor, Delta State. HGS Media Plus Reports. According to the video, crowd are seen carting away with both goats and live chicken from the truck ...



News Credibility Score: 50%