Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos: Aftermath of the Attack by Hoodlums on Archives, Offices and Justices’ Chambers in the High Court, Igbosere and Court of Appeal, Lagos
News photo DNL Legal and Style  - The hoodlums that attacked both the High Court of Lagos State Igbosere and the Court of Appeal Lagos left nothing but heavy destruction. At the Court of Appeal, the hoodlums destroyed documents and catered away with office equipment.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Hoodlums burn down Lagos court, looter wears judge’s robe The Punch:
VIDEO: Hoodlums burn down Lagos court, looter wears judge’s robe
Thug wears Judge’s robe and wig after attacking Igbosere High court in Lagos [video] Gist Punch:
Recall thugs attacked the Igbosere High Court, yesterday where part of the court was set on fire and valuables carted away?.Well what shocked many was that after the destruction and looting, a thug was seen wearing a judge's robe and wig.
Video Of Thug Wearing Judge’s Wig And Robe As They Attack Igbosere High Court In Obalende Tori News:
In the video circulating online, looters could be seen running around with different items and one of the thugs could be seen dressed in a judge’s robe and wig, wielding a machete.


   More Picks
1 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Popular Ugandan pastor weds as his ex-wife and gospel singer marries a fellow woman in Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info