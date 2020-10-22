Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"All these old Governors and Government people coming out to speak like they are righteous, are all part of the problem" - Singer, Mr.Eazi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Mr.Eazi has stated that former governors and other government officials who are now coming out to speak about the unrest in the country are all part of the problem.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Previous Government Might Not Have Killed Us With Guns, But They Did With Corruption – Mr Eazi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Singer, Mr Eazi has urged the youths not to get distracted by statement of sympathies from governors and politicians as they are all the same.
Jerry Savelle Devotional October 22 2020 – Righteous Means Righteous Naija Page:
Jerry Savelle Devotional October 22 2020 – Righteous Means Righteous


   More Picks
1 Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 "All these old Governors and Government people coming out to speak like they are righteous, are all part of the problem" - Singer, Mr.Eazi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Anambra State Govt Holds Training For Restaurant, Night Club Owners, Reechoes Environmental Hygiene, Sanitary Safety - ABS Radio TV, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info