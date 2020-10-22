Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An officer attached to Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Solomon Alagye, was shot dead in an attack on their base by suspected hoodlums.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

End SARS: Hoodlums invade Police station, Customs base, cart away property in Iseyin Daily Post:
Reports reaching DAILY POST from Iseyin town in Oyo State says some hoodlums have invaded Iseyin Police station.
Hoodlums Attack Customs Patrol Base In Ogun, Kill Assistant Inspector Of Customs The Street Journal:
An officer attached to Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Solomon Alagye, was shot dead when suspected hoodlums attacked their base in Ogun State. This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Command, Hamned Oloyede, in a ...
#EndSARS: Hoodlums invade Police station, Customs base, cart away property in Iseyin Nigerian Eye:
Reports reaching from Iseyin town in Oyo State says some hoodlums have invaded Iseyin Police station.Sources in the town also told newsmen that the hoodlums who have taken the town into ransom are claiming to be protesting against police brutality.Our ...
Hoodlums Kill Customs Officer After Attacking Patrol Base In Ogun (Photo) Tori News:
Hoodlums have attacked and killed a Customs officer in Ogun state leaving many others afraid for their lives.


