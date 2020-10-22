Post News
News at a Glance
I can only control my personal security guards - Tinubu speaks on Lekki toll gate shooting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Governor of Lagos state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Bola Tinubu has commented on the Lekki toll gate shooting which left many dead and others injured.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he was not sure personnel of the Nigerian Army carried out Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. He spoke in an interview with Channels Television few hours after ...
Politics Nigeria:
Former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally spoken on the shooting of #EndSARS Protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday. Tinubu, in an interview published by Channels TV, disclosed that he had no hand in the shooting of the ...
iBrand TV:
Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has denied any involvement in the Tuesday shooting of #EndSARS protesters by some soldiers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. The shooting which led to the killing of peaceful protesters has attracted global ...
