Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I can only control my personal security guards - Tinubu speaks on Lekki toll gate shooting
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Governor of Lagos state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Bola Tinubu has commented on the Lekki toll gate shooting which left many dead and others injured.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lekki Toll Shooting: Why Army May Not Be Responsible – Tinubu The Herald:
Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he was not sure personnel of the Nigerian Army carried out Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. He spoke in an interview with Channels Television few hours after ...
#LekkiMassacre: What I know about Lekki Toll gate Shooting – Tinubu Politics Nigeria:
Former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally spoken on the shooting of #EndSARS Protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday. Tinubu, in an interview published by Channels TV, disclosed that he had no hand in the shooting of the ...
Lekki Killings: I can’t control Nigerian Army, Tinubu speaks out iBrand TV:
Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has denied any involvement in the Tuesday shooting of #EndSARS protesters by some soldiers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. The shooting which led to the killing of peaceful protesters has attracted global ...


   More Picks
1 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Popular Ugandan pastor weds as his ex-wife and gospel singer marries a fellow woman in Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info