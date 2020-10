ICPC charges Lecturer to Court for misappropriating N10.4m Linda Ikeji Blog - A former lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Mr. Bamidele M. G. Amosa, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for misappropriating N10.4 million.



News Credibility Score: 99%