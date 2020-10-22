Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Just in: Prisoners allegedly escape as Ikoyi prison set ablaze in Lagos (VIDEO)
News photo Osmek News  - Osmek NEWS Just in: Prisoners allegedly escape as Ikoyi prison set ablaze in Lagos (VIDEO) The Ikoyi Prison in Lagos is currently under attack as spate of violence continues in Lagos on Thursday According to report, some hoodlums overpowered officials ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Gunshots as Ikoyi prison is set ablaze The Guardian:
Gunshots could be heard Thursday and smoke was seen billowing from a prison in central Lagos, an AFP journalist said, as fresh unrest rocked Nigeria's biggest city after the shooting of protesters.
Ikoyi prison incident has been contained, no inmate escaped- Ministry of Interior says Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Federal Ministry of Interior says the incident that happened at the Ikoyi Correctional Center in Lagos has been brought under control.
Hoodlums Break Into Ondo Prison, Set Prisoners Free ODU News:
Following reports of attempt to break into Ikoyi Prison, another set of hoodlums on Thursday breaks into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully release ...
Warri Prisons set ablaze and Prisoners freed, by Unknown angry Youths. Eco City Reporters:
Warri Prisons set ablaze and Prisoners freed, by Unknown angry Youths.
National Daily:
There are emerging indicators that the Lagos angry mob may not be responsible for the fire outbreak at the Ikoyi prisons, Lagos. A source had it that some inmates had reached agreement with some Wardens on plots to escape from the imprisonment ...


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes on the murder of End SARS protesters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as "false information" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu confirms two deaths from Lekki shooting - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
5 #EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Just in: Prisoners allegedly escape as Ikoyi prison set ablaze in Lagos (VIDEO) - Osmek News, 10 hours ago
10 Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info