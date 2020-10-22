Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some security operatives have been seen in a viral video shooting at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners. According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums came with threats of freeing prisoners.

Kirikiri prison in Apapa under seige; gunfire as hoodlums attack facilities The News Guru:
There is tension in Apap area of Lagos as hoodlums storm KiriKiri Custodial Centre to release inmates. Details soon..
Kirikiri prison under attack: Hoodlums storm Kirikiri maximum prison Kanyi Daily:
Kirikiri maximum prison is under attack by suspected hoodlums. Kirikiri prison is located in Apapa, Lagos State. A video below: Kirikiri maximum prison under attack #endsars #EndSarsNow #kirikiri #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndBuhari #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.
Moment Prison Warders Shot At Hoodlums Who Stormed Kirikiri Prison to Release Inmates [Video] Gist Lovers:
A video has showed the moment security operatives shot at hoodlums who attacked the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, earlier today.
PRISON BREAK! Dozens Of Prisoners Escape As Hoodlums Attack Ondo Prison FL Vibe:
Dozens Of Prisoners Escape As Hoodlums Attack Ondo Prison Hoodlums on Thursday broke into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully released the inmates....


