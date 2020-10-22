Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some security operatives have been seen in a viral video shooting at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners. According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums came with threats of freeing prisoners.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
There is tension in Apap area of Lagos as hoodlums storm KiriKiri Custodial Centre to release inmates. Details soon..
Kanyi Daily:
Kirikiri maximum prison is under attack by suspected hoodlums. Kirikiri prison is located in Apapa, Lagos State. A video below: Kirikiri maximum prison under attack #endsars #EndSarsNow #kirikiri #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndBuhari #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.
Gist Lovers:
A video has showed the moment security operatives shot at hoodlums who attacked the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, earlier today.
FL Vibe:
Dozens Of Prisoners Escape As Hoodlums Attack Ondo Prison Hoodlums on Thursday broke into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully released the inmates....
More Picks
1
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Popular Ugandan pastor weds as his ex-wife and gospel singer marries a fellow woman in Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
