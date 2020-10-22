Post News
News at a Glance
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The United States government has finally responded
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
The United States government has finally responded to the alleged Lekki toll gate killings, calling for immediate investigation into the shootings by the Nigerian military on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll gate on Tuesday night, October 20.
Gist Lovers:
The United States government has finally reacted to the alleged Lekki toll gate killings, calling for swift investigation into the shootings by the Nigerian military [Read More →]
More Picks
1
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Drone camera captures the looting of shopping malls in Lekki phase 1 (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Rapists and kidnappers to die by hanging in Nasarawa ' Governor Sule -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Popular Ugandan pastor weds as his ex-wife and gospel singer marries a fellow woman in Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
N6 calls Beyonce a 'culture vulture', 'witch' and 'werey' after her statement on the Lekki toll gate shootings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Those responsible for human right violations must be held accountable - Canadian government speaks about the ongoing protests in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
