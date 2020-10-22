Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ogun State government has taken action towards meeting one of the demands made by the End SARS protesters. Nigerian youths released a list of demands tagged the 5 for 5 which should show that the government was serious about ending SARS. Protests ...

Ogun state govt files cases against killer police officers, list them for public The Dabigal Blog:
The Ogun state government has filed criminal cases against police officers accused of committing murder across the state. This was made known by Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.
#EndSARS: Ogun State Govt Files Cases Against Killer Police Officers, List Them For Public Tori News:
In the statement released by Mr Akingbolahan Adeniran, the public was urged to monitor the criminal cases.


