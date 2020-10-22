Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tests positive for coronavirus again and might miss Juventus clash with Barcelona
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus for a second time. The Juventus star was first diagnosed with the illness while on Portugal duty earlier in the month.

1 hour ago
Ronaldo still positive for coronavirus - reports The Guardian:
Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus as Juventus prepare for next week's Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.
BREAKING NEWS!!! Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus Again Naija Loaded:
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out his side’s Champions League clash against Barcelona next week after registering a new positive Covid-19 test.
Again, Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus Blueprint:
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, The Sun reports. The Juventus star had already been diagnosed with the illness while on Portugal duty earlier in the month.
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 again after contracting virus last week Within Nigeria:
For a second time, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 Portugal star Ronaldo was sent home from international duty last week having tested positive for the virus.
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 again after contracting virus last week Sleek Gist:
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time. Portugal star Ronaldo was sent home from international ...
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Tested Positive For Covid-19 Again Goal Ball Live:
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while on international More The post Cristiano Ronaldo Has Tested Positive For Covid-19 Again was first published on GoalBall.


