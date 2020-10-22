Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu confirms two deaths from Lekki shooting
Premium Times
- The Lagos governor promised to investigate the Lekki shooting.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
92%
More Picks
1
"Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes on the murder of End SARS protesters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as "false information" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu confirms two deaths from Lekki shooting -
Premium Times,
7 hours ago
5
#EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Just in: Prisoners allegedly escape as Ikoyi prison set ablaze in Lagos (VIDEO) -
Osmek News,
10 hours ago
10
Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
