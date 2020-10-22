Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Police officers in Ughelli, Delta State, protest the attacks on police officers and police stations by hoodlums (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Police officers in Ughelli police station were seen today staging a protest to speak against the attacks on police officers and police stations.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
The officers said they were ready to “kill” in order to defend themselves.
The Street Journal:
Some Nigerian police officers, in a Twitter video, have said they can no longer be the victims while hoodlums continue to attack police stations.
Sleek Gist:
Just like ENDSARS, Police officers in Ughelli police station were seen today staging a protest to speak against the attacks ...
HGS Media Plus:
“The IG has given us order to kill”, a police officer from the area command in Ughelli Area A division in a video bragged that they are ready to killed anybody that attempts to attack their station.
More Picks
1
SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as "false information" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
#EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
"Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
ICPC charges Lecturer to Court for misappropriating N10.4m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Rapper Asian Doll says she only dates men who are killers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Goats And Chickens Looted From Truck By Hoodlums In Agbor, Delta State (photos, video) -
HGS Media Plus,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...