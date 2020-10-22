Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police officers in Ughelli, Delta State, protest the attacks on police officers and police stations by hoodlums (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police officers in Ughelli police station were seen today staging a protest to speak against the attacks on police officers and police stations.

3 hours ago
VIDEO: #EndSARS: We will kill to defend ourselves – Police officers Premium Times:
The officers said they were ready to “kill” in order to defend themselves.
VIDEO: #EndSARS: We will kill to defend ourselves – Police officers The Street Journal:
Some Nigerian police officers, in a Twitter video, have said they can no longer be the victims while hoodlums continue to attack police stations.
Police officers go on protest against attacks on policemen and stations by hoodlums in Ughelli, Delta State (video) Sleek Gist:
Just like ENDSARS, Police officers in Ughelli police station were seen today staging a protest to speak against the attacks ...
The IG Has Given Us Order To Kill – Police Officer Brags (video) HGS Media Plus:
“The IG has given us order to kill”, a police officer from the area command in Ughelli Area A division in a video bragged that they are ready to killed anybody that attempts to attack their station.


