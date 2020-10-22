Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said t
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
My Celebrity & I:
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that it will sue the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari. The suit, according to SERAP, will also compel the…
